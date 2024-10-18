Kumaraswamy hopes to secure jobs for 2,500 youth from Mandya

In an initiative aimed at bolstering employment opportunities for the youth of Mandya and surrounding districts, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and Mandya MP H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday inaugurated a two-day Mega Job Fair in the city that has drawn participation from over 150 companies.

Key players from the automobile sector as well as notable establishments such as BEML, BHEL, and representatives from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force have set up their stalls and are actively recruiting potential job seekers.

Sustainable employment

Speaking after inaugurating the job fair, Mr. Kumaraswamy emphasised the government’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, highlighting the critical role of the electric vehicle (EV) sector in achieving this goal. He noted that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) alone aims to provide job opportunities for engineering graduates from related fields, underscoring the fair’s focus on sustainable employment.

Mr. Kumaraswamy expressed hope that more than 2,500 youths would secure jobs through the fair, a move he believes would significantly benefit their families. He announced plans to establish a dedicated wing within his Ministry to assist youth in their job search, aiming to enhance support and resources for employment seekers.

Purpose behind job fair

The motivation for organising this job fair was Mr. Kumaraswamy’s promise to provide employment opportunities to the youth before his election.

“Today, I have walked the talk,” he said, emphasising his commitment to delivering on his promise. He said the job fair serves as a vital platform for immediate employment solutions, with a goal of securing jobs for at least 2,500 youth.

Mr. Kumaraswamy expressed gratitude to the CMDs and directors of participating companies for their support to the job fair.

He said his vision aligns with the Prime Minister’s objective to secure maximum job opportunities for the youth, reinforcing the importance of such initiatives in fostering economic growth and stability.

‘₹15,000 cr. needed to revive VSIL’

Mr. Kumaraswamy reaffirmed his dedication to reviving public sector undertakings (PSUs) nationwide to enhance job prospects and contribute positively to the Indian economy. He said that ₹15,000 crore is needed to revive VSIL, emphasising the urgent need for financial support to boost employment.

During his speech, Mr. Kumaraswamy hit out at the State government, accusing it of failing to maintain a constructive relationship with the Central government. He lamented the lack of decorum and dignity in its approach and accused it of politicising essential issues.