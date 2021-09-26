Kumaraswamy hits back at Siddaramaiah over JD(S) criticism

Bengaluru

26 September 2021 20:19 IST

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday took on another former Chief Minister, Congress leader Siddaramaiah, for having criticised the Janata Dal (S) and even described him as a “liar”.

“Who gave the political strength to Siddaramaiah? It is better that he tells the public where he was and where he came from. For someone like him who turns his back on the truth, he has no moral right to talk about the JD(S),” Mr. Kumaraswamy tweeted.

His response came after Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the JD(S) did not have the capacity to come to power on its own and was a party dependent on others. “Siddaramaiah grew in the JD(S) and is now trying to destroy Congress leadership. People know who came to the doorstep of H.D. Deve Gowda and who was responsible for bringing down the government,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said. He added that the JD(S) may be a small party, but its strength cannot be ignored.

In another set of tweets, Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that Mr. Siddaramaiah was peddling lies on the distribution of free rice through Anna Bhagya in order to mislead people. “How much budgetary allocation was made by you before elections? Was it for 5 kg or 7 kg? Why is there a problem in telling the truth? Why were you telling lies that I reduced allocation from 7 kg to 5 kg of rice when you had made allocation only for 5 kg?” he asked, before urging Mr. Siddaramaiah to “stop lying at least now”.