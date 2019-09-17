Kumaraswamy helped unworthy people: Revanna

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna said his brother and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy made some mistakes and has been facing difficulties because of them.

“He encouraged some people who were fit for nothing and made them legislators, Ministers and Lok Sabha members,” Mr. Revanana said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

“Mr. Kumaraswamy has a large heart and he helps all those who come to him with a request. Those who got help from him later ditched him. But I never entertain such people. Being his elder brother, I advice him to mend his ways,” Mr. Revanna said. However, he did not take the names of any persons. The JD(S) leader said he, his father H.D. Deve Gowda and Mr. Kumaraswamy had been in constant touch with former Congress Minister D.K. Shivakumar about the cases he had been facing. Mr. Kumaraswamy met Mr. Shivakumar’s family members.

Mr. Shivakumar had been targeted by the Union government for political reasons. He will come out of this, he said.

Regarding former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s meeting with former Vice-Chancellor of Mysore University K.S. Rangappa, Mr. Revanna said Mr. Siddaramaiah was invited for breakfast. “There is no need for giving political colour to the meeting,” he asked.

Complaint

Regarding advocate G. Devaraje Gowda’s complaint alleging that he stood in the polling booth at Paduvalahippe during the polling of Lok Sabha election for a long time, Mr. Revanna said he stood in the queue along with other voters. “I do not want to react to comments made by such people,” he said.