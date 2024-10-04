Kumaraswamy hell-bent on tarnishing Siddaramaiah’s image: Boseraju

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is facing charges of extortion, is speaking nonsense to tarnish Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s image, Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju has said.

Speaking to media persons in Raichur on Friday, Mr. Boseraju said that a case had been registered against Mr. Kumaraswamy for demanding ₹50 crore from a party leader for election expenses. And there are several cases against former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok; both the BJP and JD(S) leaders are enmeshed in corruption but they keep talking about MUDA case as they have nothing else to sell to the people of the State, he said.

“Though the Congress formed government in the State with a near two-third majority, winning 136 seats; the BJP, from day one, is making all out efforts to destabilise the Siddaramaiah-led government by using Central agencies CBI and ED,” he added.

As claimed by their own MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, that a leader from the BJP had stashed huge money to become Chief Minister, its is clear that the aim of BJP and JD(S) leaders is to dethrone Mr. Siddaramaiah and weaken the Congress, Mr. Boseraju expressed.