GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kumaraswamy hell-bent on tarnishing Siddaramaiah’s image: Boseraju

Published - October 04, 2024 09:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is facing charges of extortion, is speaking nonsense to tarnish Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s image, Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju has said.

Speaking to media persons in Raichur on Friday, Mr. Boseraju said that a case had been registered against Mr. Kumaraswamy for demanding ₹50 crore from a party leader for election expenses. And there are several cases against former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok; both the BJP and JD(S) leaders are enmeshed in corruption but they keep talking about MUDA case as they have nothing else to sell to the people of the State, he said.

“Though the Congress formed government in the State with a near two-third majority, winning 136 seats; the BJP, from day one, is making all out efforts to destabilise the Siddaramaiah-led government by using Central agencies CBI and ED,” he added.

As claimed by their own MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, that a leader from the BJP had stashed huge money to become Chief Minister, its is clear that the aim of BJP and JD(S) leaders is to dethrone Mr. Siddaramaiah and weaken the Congress, Mr. Boseraju expressed.

Published - October 04, 2024 09:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.