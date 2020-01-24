Kumaraswamy has grown fond of Pakistan, says Sriramulu

Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Friday accused former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of having “grown fond of Pakistan” and advised him to leave the country and settle down there.

He was reacting to the JD(S) leader’s recent comments about BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their “obsession” with Pakistan.

Speaking to presspersons in Chitradurga, Mr. Sriramulu said that as a former Chief Minister and son of a former Prime Minister, Mr. Kumaraswamy should not have made such a statement. “If he is so in love with Pakistan, let him leave this country and settle in Pakistan,” he said. He went on to say that those who engage in vote-bank and appeasement politics should also “leave the country”.

Mr. Kumaraswamy has earlier taken potshots at BJP leaders and Hindutva ideologues for fanning communal tension, especially in the coastal districts. He has also accused the BJP of using the bureaucracy and the police for this.