Kumaraswamy has failed in governance, says Shettar

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has termed Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy an ‘utter failure in governance’.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, Mr. Shettar said that the situation in the State was like an ‘indirect emergency’.

“Both the son and the father have become desperate. They are frightened by the statements of Siddaramaiah’s team. In their desperation, now they have venting their ire against the media,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that Mr. Kumaraswamy should have taken media criticism sportingly. “Instead, he has begun acting in vengeance by filing criminal cases against presspersons and arresting them. This anti-democratic behaviour should stop,” he said.

On the Jindal issue, he alleged that Mr. Kumaraswamy had entered into a deal with the company and hence decided to sell them land.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah, when in Opposition, had taken a challenge against illegal mining and even did a padayatra. Half of those who went to jail in cases pertaining to illegal mining are now with Mr. Siddaramaiah,” he said.

Taking a dig at both Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Kumaraswamy, he said both the leaders had lost respect, honour, and morality.

‘Attempt to loot State’

“Even when Congress leaders are opposing, the land is being sold. The State government should produce the agreement between the Jindal group and the government before the public. It is nothing but an attempt to loot the State before the collapse of the government,” he said.