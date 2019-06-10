Kumaraswamy distances himself from Thammanna’s comment

Distancing himself from the controversial statement of Transport Minister D.C. Thammanna relating development works to the Lok Sabha election results, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday said it was not right to link electoral politics with development.

“As elected representatives, and on finding ourselves a place in the Cabinet, let us work towards the development of a unified Karnataka without being partisan and not considering the political leanings of voters. This is the truth of a democracy,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said in a tweet. He, however, chose not to name Mr. Thammanna.

His reaction came after the Minister, on Saturday, asked people to discuss their development matters with ‘Jodeththu’ (a pair of bulls), in reference to actors Darshan and Yash who had campaigned for the BJP-backed Independent candidate Sumalatha in the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, in response to Ms. Sumalatha demanding Mr. Thammanna’s resignation, JD(S) spokesman Ramesh Babu, in a statement issued on behalf of the party, said her demand showed her arrogance. “It shows her changed priorities. We have accepted the loss in Mandya with respect and, at the same time, our party legislators from Mandya know their responsibilities. It is also their job to understand the people’s pulse...