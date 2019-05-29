In Bengaluru, Congress leaders closeted with Kumaraswamy to ensure stability of government

Top Congress leaders and Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy were huddled at the Kumara Krupa Guest House in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning to douse discontent among the legislators of the coalition parties and to ensure the stability of the government.

AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, Ministers M.B. Patil and D.K. Shivkumar and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao held meetings and reportedly decided on a Cabinet reshuffle.

Congress leaders held discussions with Mr. Kumaraswamy ahead of a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the evening.

The CLP meet comes amid the Congress's poor performance in the parliamentary election.

Based on their seniority, several Congress legislators have been demanding Cabinet berths for them and this had put the party in a Catch 22 situation, sources in the Congress said.