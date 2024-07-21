GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kumaraswamy, Ashok visit landslip site on Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH in Hassan

Published - July 21, 2024 07:18 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok during their visit to Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75 on Sunday.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok during their visit to Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok on Sunday visited the Shiradi Ghat stretch of the Bengaluru–Mangaluru highway (NH 75), where landslips occurred following heavy rain recently.

The landslips at Doddathappalu in Sakleshpur taluk hit the traffic movement on the highway. A car was completely buried in the mud following the landslip on Thursday morning.

Mr. Kumaraswamy told reporters that the State witnessed heavy rain in 2018 when he was Chief Minister. “I am visiting the rain-hit areas as a people’s representative. Yesterday, I visited Uttara Kannada district. For the last eight years, the widening of the Shiradi Ghat road has been going on. The poor quality and unscientific work caused the landslips,” he said.

He said Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari also had the responsibility of executing this project. “I will bring this issue to his notice. The roadworks should be done scientifically to avoid any untoward incidents. I will request Mr. Gadkari to visit the place once,” he said.

Legislators ‘Cement’ Manju, H.P. Swaroop, C.N. Balakrishna, H.K. Suresh, and former Minister H.K. Kumaraswamy, and senior officers of Hassan district administration were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hassan / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.