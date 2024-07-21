Kumaraswamy, Ashok visit landslip site on Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH in Hassan

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok on Sunday visited the Shiradi Ghat stretch of the Bengaluru–Mangaluru highway (NH 75), where landslips occurred following heavy rain recently.

The landslips at Doddathappalu in Sakleshpur taluk hit the traffic movement on the highway. A car was completely buried in the mud following the landslip on Thursday morning.

Mr. Kumaraswamy told reporters that the State witnessed heavy rain in 2018 when he was Chief Minister. “I am visiting the rain-hit areas as a people’s representative. Yesterday, I visited Uttara Kannada district. For the last eight years, the widening of the Shiradi Ghat road has been going on. The poor quality and unscientific work caused the landslips,” he said.

He said Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari also had the responsibility of executing this project. “I will bring this issue to his notice. The roadworks should be done scientifically to avoid any untoward incidents. I will request Mr. Gadkari to visit the place once,” he said.

Legislators ‘Cement’ Manju, H.P. Swaroop, C.N. Balakrishna, H.K. Suresh, and former Minister H.K. Kumaraswamy, and senior officers of Hassan district administration were present.