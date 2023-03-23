ADVERTISEMENT

Kumaraswamy appeals to voters to elect his party to form government with full majority in State

March 23, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Yargol (Yadgir District)

The Hindu Bureau

H.D. Kumaraswamy | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has appealed to the people to elect the Janata Dal(S) with a full majority for a pro-people, pro-farmers and pro-women government in the State. “If you give us an opportunity to serve you for five years, I will implement the Pancharatna schemes,” he added.

He was addressing a gathering at a Pancharatna Yatre at Yargol village in Yadgir district on Thursday.

Explaining the five [Pancharatna] schemes of education, health, women empowerment, house construction and agriculture sector improvement, he said that government schools will be opened in both Kannada and English medium from KG level.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that 30-bed hospitals will be established in all the 6,006 gram panchayats. A sum of ₹10,000 per acre will be given to farmers to purchase seeds and fertilizers for taking up sowing. Houses for the homeless will be constructed at a cost of ₹5 lakh and schemes will be implemented for women empowerment.

He said that he waived loans of 26 lakh farmers. But the subsequent BJP government failed to waive loans of 2.35 lakh families, he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy appreciated the Kandkur family for its loyalty to the Deve Gowda family and said that Sharanagouda Kandkur, son of MLA Nagangouda Kandkur, rejected an offer from the BJP of money and Ministerial post for his father.

“His loyalty is not only to the Deve Gowda family but also to the people of Gurmitkal constituency. Therefore, voters should bless him in the next Assembly elections,” he said. “If you elect him, I will adopt Yadgir district to take up development works,” he added.

Mr. Nagangouda Kandkur said that national parties are anxious after seeing the success of the Pancharatna Yatre.

On the condition of farmers, he said that Mr. Kumaraswamy waived farm loans despite the non-cooperative attitude of the Congress when the coalition government was in power.

The former Minister Bandeppa Kashempur asked why the Congress has not implemented guarantee schemes in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh where it is in power.

He said that if Mr. Kumaraswamy comes to power, he will waive loans taken from self-help groups.

Telangana’s Narayanpet MLA S.R. Reddy and Mr. Sharanagouda Kandkur also spoke.

Member of Legislative Assembly Raja Venakatappa Naik, Channappagowda Mosambi, Nagarathna Anapur, Veerupakshappa, S.B. Patil, Mallanagowda Koulur and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US