ADVERTISEMENT

Kumaraswamy announces ‘Raitha Santhwana Yatra’; continues to taunt Shivakumar  

November 04, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) leaders H.D. Kumaraswamy G.T. Deve Gowda and others at a party meeting in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

The former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday announced that he would take up State-wide Raitha Santhwana Yatra “to instil courage and hope” among farmers who are suffering due to drought and power shortage, even as he continued to target the Congress, especially Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Addressing presspersons after a meeting convened to set up the party’s district-level teams to study the drought situation in the State, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he would take up the yatra along with core committee members, former Ministers, district presidents, and local leaders after the next legislature session.

The district-level teams have been asked to complete their drought study before Deepavali and submit a report to the party’s head office by November 18, he said. “The government has given a report to the Central government that crops on 65 lakh hectares of land have been destroyed due to lack of rain. However, it has failed to extend a helping hand to farmers,” he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘TCM/DCM party’

Ridiculing the tussle for the Chief Minister’s post in the Congress, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “We do not know how many Chief Ministers will the party have in five years. We will have to rename this government as ‘Temporary Chief Minister’ (TCM) and ‘Deputy Chief Minister’ (DCM) government.”

On a lighter note, he challenged Mr. Shivakumar to tell him if he wanted to become the Chief Minister tomorrow itself. “If you want to become the Chief Minister tomorrow itself, we will give you the support of 19 JD(S) MLAs,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress was trying to poach JD(S) MLAs. “You have offered to make G.T. Deve Gowda a Minister and have also invited another MLA, Karemma Nayak, to join the Congress. When you do not have funds for your own legislators, you are tempting other party MLAs to join your party. Tell me if you want, I will myself give you the support of all our MLAs,” he ridiculed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US