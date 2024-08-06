Kumaraswamy and Shivakumar continue to spar

The bitter animosity between Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy continued on Monday with both trading accusations at each other.

The sharp attacks has only increased after the commencement of the BJP-JD(S) padayatra and the Congress’s response to it through Janandolana conventions.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who on Sunday accused Mr. Shivakumar of grabbing 68 acres from Dalits, continued his tirade accusing him of grabbing plots in Sadashivanagar from five widows at gunpoint. “Full amount was not given after entering into a sale agreement with the five widows. Congress leader Allam Veerabhadrapppa paid advance for one site, but did not make full payment. Mr. Shivakumar intervened and got a sale agreement signed after threatening them,” he said at Channapatna on the third day of the padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

In response, Mr. Shivakumar, addressing the Janandolana programme at Maddur, said he was not scared of threats and padayatras. He urged Mr. Kumaraswamy to reveal details about the ill-gotten wealth. “You (Mr. Kumaraswamy) have become Union Minister by blackmailing the BJP though your party won just two seats. You have said you would dethrone the Congress government in Karnataka in 10 months. Even the British could not bring down the Congress party.”

He also said: “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could not be touched. He is a backward classes leader who has become Chief Minister for the second time and the BJP is unable to digest it.”

