Kumaraswamy advocates ‘voluntary lockdown’

25 June 2020 02:25 IST

Slamming the government for failing to provide suitable medical treatment to COVID-19 patients in the State, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said the only way to protect oneself was a ‘voluntary lockdown’.

Arguing that there was not enough infrastructure, he said in a tweet, “For residents of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, the only way to escape COVID-19 is to stay home and observe a voluntary lockdown. Life is more important than money. One can survive if there is life. Your life is in your hands.”

Affording treatment

He said in another tweet, “The State government is also saying the same thing indirectly. The only way when COVID-19 is seeing a community spread is to stay at home. The poor and the middle class cannot afford the government fixed rate of ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 a day in private hospitals.”

In yet another tweet, he said: “If a family of four persons is affected by COVID-19 and seek medical treatment in a private hospital for 15 days, it will have to spend ₹5 to ₹6 lakh as per the government’s fixed rates. Where will the poor and the middle class get this money from? When the government has given up, we have to safeguard our lives. Please take precautions.”