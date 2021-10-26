Kumaraswamy accuses Siddaramaiah of taking money to help BJP in 2008 byelections

JD(S) leader counters Congress leader’s allegation of helping the BJP

“Siddaramaiah took money from some persons to help the BJP in the 2008 byelections,” H.D. Kumaraswamy, JD(S) leader, alleged in Vijayapura on October 26.

“There were byelections in 20 places in Karnataka after Operation Lotus (operation Kamala) in 2008. Mr. Siddaramaiah helped the BJP in these bypolls by accepting money. I know it because some of the persons who gave money to Mr. Siddaramaiah have told me,” the former CM told journalists.

Mr. Siddaramaiah should not accuse me of helping the BJP because he has been helping the BJP win elections, Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged. He alleged that Mr. Siddaramaiah did not expose the misrule of the BJP in 2008, as he wanted to help the party. He claimed that the BJP’s seat count dropped from 105 to 40 due to the political struggle of the JD(S).

Even today, some Congress leaders are going around saying that voting for the JD(S) would be a vote for the BJP. Some leaders are terming us the ‘B team’ of the BJP. These are the same leaders who had approached H.D. Deve Gowda requesting an alliance to form the government with the Congress, he said.

He claimed that his contribution to the formation of a government in 1994 was more than the contribution of Siddaramaiah. “I was away from politics then. But I contributed in my own way,” he said. “Siddaramaiah was trying to finish the JD(S) by creating the AHINDA organisation. I was constrained to form a government with the BJP, only to save the JD(S).

“BJP leader Vaman Acharya, journalist Agni Shridhar and the owner of Abhimani publications told me that the BJP would make me the Chief Minister as they had allowed Naveen Patnaik to become the CM in Odisha. I listened to them and formed the government,” he said.

He claimed that he had never gone back on his word to BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa about power transfer. “I transferred power to Mr. Yediyurappa. But, he could not retain it,” he said.

“Siddaramaiah claims that he was instrumental in H.D. Deve Gowda becoming the CM. That is false. But, I stopped Siddaramaiah from becoming the CM once. Janata Parivar leaders were trying to send (former Chief Minister) J.H. Patel out of Karnataka by making him a governor and appoint Siddaramaiah as the CM. But I entered the scene and stopped it. I have said this in the Assembly,” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy accused Chamrajpet MLA B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan of forcing him to transfer power to the BJP.

He said that he had taken a contract for clearing garbage in Bengaluru when Mr. Deve Gowda was the CM. “But he (Deve Gowda) advised me against it, and I dropped it.”