Kumaraswamy accuses Karnataka government of seeking ‘share’ from industrialists investing in State

Claiming that industrialisation in Karnataka had taken a backseat, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday accused the State government functionaries of seeking a “share” from industrialists who seek to invest here.

“The atmosphere in the State to establish industries is not good. The Congress government is responsible for it. Why did Toyota go to Maharashtra? A direct investment of ₹5,000 crore went to another State. Why will any company come to Karnataka if they ask for a share?” he asked presspersons during a campaign rally in the Channapatna Assembly constituency.

Mr. Kumaraswamy’s remarks came after Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said he would make land available for industries in Ramanagara district in response to the Union Minister’s announcement of an industry in the district.

“Mr. Kumaraswamy has alleged that I am not giving land for setting up industries. It has been six months since he became Union Minister but he has not even said once that he will set up industries here. We are ready to give 200 to 300 acres if he is willing to set up industries,” he said.

Questioning the philanthropy of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family, he claimed that he had donated 25 acres for schools in Kanakapura. “Have they even given one gunta in Hassan, Ramanagara or Channapatna? What is the contribution of Mr. Kumaraswamy to Channapatna?”