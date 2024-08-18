Kumaraswamy accuses Congress government of threatening and blackmailing him

Accusing the Congress government in Karnataka and its Ministers of threatening and blackmailing him, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday said the Congress is taking up old cases that are before the Supreme Court and insulting the Governor.

“The Congress by using Ministers and legislators is also threatening the Governor after he gave sanction for inquiry against the Chief Minister. While the party gives a copy of the Indian Constitution to every MP when they are taking the oath, in Karnataka it does not treat the Governor properly. They are insulting the Governor and I have not seen it in any other State,” he told presspersons here on Sunday.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “I didn’t do such things. When allegations came against me, I faced them alone. I did not let others to defend me. I had faced the allegations (of kickbacks) in the mining issue in 2006. I did not try to protect myself using Ministers as a shield.” He also accused the Congress of taking up old cases to disturb him. “I am not going to be scared. It could be their dreams. The High Court dismissed the Janthakal mining issue and asked to continue Sai Venkateswara case. Who has asked the government not to approach the Supreme Court?”

Stating that the Governor’s sanction had nothing to do with the Opposition’s padayatra, he said people had taken note of it. Responding to allegations that Mr. Kumaraswamy and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda brought pressure on the Centre, he said: “Don’t we have any other work? Mr. Siddaramaiah is falling into a trap laid by his own partymen. Indirectly referring to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar as a rock (bande), the Union Minister said Mr. Siddaramaiah is facing danger from the same rock. I will not ask for the Chief Minister’s resignation because I know he won’t give. Law will take its course.”