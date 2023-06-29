Kumar Bangarappa’s absence from BJP meetings triggers speculation

June 29, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister and BJP leader Kumar Bangarappa has skipped two recent meetings of the BJP workers in Shivamogga, giving rise to speculation that he is distancing himself from the party.

Mr. Kumar Bangarappa was defeated in Sorab constituency by his younger brother Madhu Bangarappa in the recent polls by a margin of 44,262 votes. He did not attend the party workers’ convention held in Shivamogga on June 18 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of nine years in his office. Similarly, he skipped the meeting convened by Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra at his constituency, Sorab, on June 26.

Mr. Kumar Bangarappa, who represented the constituency four times, did serve as Minister for Minor Irrigation in the past. His defeat is said to have upset him badly. During the campaign, a section of BJP supporters opposed his candidature.

Mr. Raghavendra, replying to a question on Mr. Kumar Bangarappa’s absence in party meetings, said, “He was not expecting this defeat. He is upset, and it is quite natural. He needs some time to come out of it.” However, he hoped that Mr. Kumar Bangarappa would continue to remain with the BJP. “He spoke to me over the phone. He is in contact with workers in the constituency,” he said.

Meanwhile, there were speculations that he might join the Congress and contest the coming Lok Sabha elections from Shivamogga. So far, he has not made any statement hinting at such a move.

Mr. Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for Education, is interested in fielding his sister, Geetha Shivarajkumar, for the seat, it is said. During his visit to Tirthahalli on June 27, Mr. Madhu Bangarappa said Ms. Geetha had already joined the party and had been actively taking part in strengthening the party. “The party will decide on the candidate for Shivamogga,” he said when asked if his sister would contest.

Ms. Geetha, wife of Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, contested from Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat in 2014 on JD(S) ticket and lost.

