Kumar Bangarappa seeks votes for Modi, while his younger brother claims PM no longer a vote-puller

April 28, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Sorab (Shivamogga)

S. Kumar Bangarappa and his younger brother S. Madhu Bangarappa, sons of former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa, are fighting against each other for Sorab, the constituency that the family has held in 12 of the 13 elections held since 1967.

While Mr. Kumar, 59, who is contesting on BJP ticket, takes the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi often in his campaign speeches, Mr. Madhu, 57, argues that Mr. Modi has lost his charm and is no longer a vote-puller.

In the campaign speeches, the elder brother talks of development projects he got sanctioned during his tenure and shares his vision for the constituency with voters. His younger brother keeps mentioning the contributions of the Congress, particularly the schemes his father launched as Congress CM, besides the promises of the party during the current campaign.

Promises PM’s arrival

Addressing a group of people at Elavalli in Sorab taluk, Mr. Kumar said a year from now, Mr. Modi would come to Sorab to inaugurate Vistara Soudha, a complex of government offices being constructed at a cost of ₹100 crore. “He will lay the foundation stone for the railway line that connects Talaguppa to Hubballi via Sorab and Avanatti. The improved connectivity will help people and improve economic activity,” he said. Later, speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Kumar said that Mr. Modi had a vision for development of all States and regions. “We are following his vision. Sorab constituency will undergo a lot of transformation,” he said.

On the other hand, Mr. Madhu, speaking to The Hindu at his residence in Kubatur, said: “Now BJP people cannot seek votes in the name of Narendra Modi. Go to some villages and ask people about the PM. Out of 10, more than eight show their anger. People have understood that playing on emotions is not good.” Further, he felt that Hindutva would no longer work in favour of the BJP. “I believe humanity will thrive. Many of people have come out of Hindutva. People would not believe if politicians go and talk about Pakistan in the election campaign,” he said.

Seventh election

For the elder brother, who also served as Minister earlier, this is his seventh election. He served the constituency four times in the Legislative Assembly. His younger brother won only once in 2013 as JD(S) candidate, though he has contested four times so far. Both have moved from one party to another, as did their father, Bangarappa, a political stalwart, who is remembered across the State for his various pro-people schemes. Earlier, both spoke against each other on family issues. However, now they wish to treat the opposite candidate as ‘political rival’.

“I cannot deny the fact that he is my anna (elder brother). But people of my constituency will decide if he is a good brother or not”, said Mr. Madhu. On the other hand, Mr. Kumar said: “He (Madhu) is my younger brother. He needs to mature politically. I wish leaders of the party teach him how to conduct the elections.”

