Kukke Subrahmanya temple re-starts sevas

After having suspended sevas for over five months due to the COVID-19 situation, the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada, one of the Muzrai temples having the highest footfall in the State, re-started them on Monday.
The temple is known for conducting Sarpa Samskara seva which attracts hundreds of devotees from different parts of the State and also from outside.
At present, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the temple administration has allowed 30 Sarpa Samskara sevas daily. But only four devotees performed it on Monday as others who had booked the particular seva got it postponed, sources in the temple said.
The temple conducted 60 Ashlesha Bali, 30 Naga Prathisthe, 11 Sesha Seve, 10 Abhisheka and 10 Mahapuja sevas on Monday. The administration had arranged for lunch for the devotees on areca palm leaf plates.
Though the government had allowed sevas in all temples in the State on September 1 itself, the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple administration did not re-start them till Sunday. It was allowing only darshan of the deity.
It has now allowed sevas as per revised COVID-19 guidelines.
Sources said that devotees have begun thronging the temple, especially during the week days, since the last over a month. Also, the temple has now begun providing accommodation to those who have booked the two-day Sarpa Samskara seva.
