Kukkarahalli lake filled to the brim; water encircles UoM building

Walking on a stretch of the lake environs has been temporarily suspended for safety reasons

Mysuru’s favorite destination for morning walkers – Kukkarahalli lake in the heart of the city – is full to its brim and a portion of walking path in the lake environs has been temporarily closed as a safety measure with the sudden and substantial increase in water level after continuous rains.

The overflowing lake waters have encircled the Human Resource Development Centre of the University of Mysore in the vicinity.

As a precautionary measure, the University of Mysore, the caretaker of the lake, has suspended entry to the lake near the Senate Bhavan for a few days.

“We have not suspended entry to the entire lake but only in a portion at the gate in front of the Senate Bhavan near Paduvarahalli, off Hunsur Road. The HRDC is encircled by water and the staff were unable to access the building,” said Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar.

Speaking to The Hindu, Prof. Kumar said it is perhaps for the first time in the recent decades that the water level has reached the lake’s brim. “I have been told by many old timers that the water level had never risen to this level in the recent decades. The continuous heavy rains increased the water level,” he added.

The VC said the water has to be pumped out to a nearby storm water drain in Saraswathipuram. “Until then, the portion of the walking path will remain closed.”

Registrar Shivappa said the walking path for about one km distance has been closed for safety reasons while other portions of the lake were open for the walkers.

“No vehicle can access the Human Resource Development Centre with the overflowing water surrounding the building. We have asked the engineers to pump out water. There is no outlet for water discharge for the lake when it gets full because of urbanisation around the lake,” he explained.

A small portion of the lake bund off Hunsur Road has caved in and it will be repaired soon, he added.