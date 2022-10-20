Kukkarahalli lake: Excess water let out

Sluice gate opened, water discharged into a stormwater drain to reduce storage in the lake as the surplus water has flooded the lake environs and UoM building

Sluice gate opened, water discharged into a stormwater drain to reduce storage in the lake as the surplus water has flooded the lake environs and UoM building

The discharge of water from the Kukkarahalli Lake in the heart of Mysuru has begun with the University of Mysore (UoM) engineers releasing water from the sluice gate to ease the pressure. The lake is lacking outlets for ejecting the surplus water.

Mysuru has been witnessing heavy rains over the last few days and the lake has reached its full capacity, flooding the lake environs and the UoM’s HRDC building which is out of bounds for the university staff over the last few days.

The absence of outlets had damaged a portion of the lake bund. However, the lake’s main bund along the Kukkarahalli Lake Road is strong, according to the university authorities.

The university is the caretaker of the lake and the UoM’s engineers had been told to ensure the safety of the lake and ease pressure on the water body.

Registrar Shivappa told The Hindu that the sluice gate had been opened and water from the lake is being discharged according to the capacity of the stormwater drain on Bogadi Road. “The main bund is strong and there is no need to bother,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham on Thursday convened a meeting of the University and Mysore City Corporation officials in view of the lake attaining its full capacity and discuss the precautions taken.

Before the sluice gate was repaired, water was pumped out using the diesel pumps. However, the effort was not adequate considering the volumes of water that had to be released.

The UoM has temporarily suspended walking on the lake bund off Hunsur Road as a safety measure.

“It may take about a week or more to get the surplus water ejected out of the lake. Thankfully, there is no rain today. The water may recede in a couple of days. There is a gap of about two to three feet for the water to reach the bund level. By that time, the water will recede due to the ongoing efforts,” the Registrar said.

The Registrar said the trees that are bending precariously and may fall near the bund would either be trimmed or removed subject to the approval of the Forest Department.