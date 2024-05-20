Kukkarahalli Lake: DC tells INTACH to submit DPR by June-end

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has been asked to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the rejuvenation of Kukkarahalli Lake, one of the key lung spaces in the heart of Mysuru city that is frequented by scores of people for morning and evening walk, said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

“I have asked the INTACH to submit the DPR by June-end,” he said, while presiding over a meeting of Kukkarahalli Lake Development Project Implementation Committee.

At the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said scores of people visit the lake environs daily. “It is our responsibility to keep the place clean and beautiful. We need to focus on this.”

Firstly, the entry of sewage flow into the lake from its surroundings has to be stopped permanently. The sewage flow from illegal drainage has been a problem and they need to be shut. The lake has to get freshwater from its catchment, Dr. Rajendra told the officers from the Mysuru City Corporation.

The Deputy Commissioner told the officers that waste had been piled up on a portion of the lake and it needed to be cleared immediately. After clearing it, the place can be better used, where the public can spend time making some seating arrangements and so on. The public use of the place can be thought of, he suggested.

The lake environment is a bird zone where migratory birds visit. Signages need to be put up around the lake alerting the public to ensure no noise pollution disturbs the birds and aquatic life, Dr. Rajendra said.

Remove unused and old boats

The Deputy Commissioner also gave directions for the clearance of old and unused boats that are parked at the boating points. The public should not be allowed to go into the lake in boats.

The Deputy Commissioner also discussed the steps taken based on the experts’ opinion on measures that are necessary in connection with the implementation of the lake development plans.

MCC Commissioner N.N. Madhu, MUDA Commissioner Dinesh, INTACH representatives, and Pollution Control Board officials were present besides the officials from the University of Mysuru, which is the custodian of the lake.

When Dr. Rajendra visited the lake last year before the development plan was initiated and interacted with the morning walkers, the public urged him to establish a system that should take care of the lake’s maintenance and a lot needs to be done for the lake’s ecosystem.

Among the lakes in the city, Kukkarahalli Lake’s diversity and ecosystem are very unique and the people had suggested that the development plans should not disturb its ecosystem. Also, the development must benefit the public at large.

The Deputy Commissioner had told efforts would be made to make use of the CSR funds for the lake’s development, conceptualising a master plan for the development and maintenance of the lake. The role of the public in the lake’s development and maintenance is key and must help the authorities in keeping the lake environs clean, he said during the interaction.