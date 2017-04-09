Kudla Express finally flagged off

The Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Tri-Weekly Kudla Express (16575/576) was finally flagged off from Mangaluru on Sunday.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu flagged it off via videoconference from Panaji. The programme in Mangaluru was attended by Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda.

Introduction of the train comes after persistent struggle, including filing of a PIL writ petition before the High Court of Karnataka by Udupi Rail Yatri Sangha president R.L. Dias. South Western Railway had undertaken before the court to run the train by March 31.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gowda said he had to boycott the Bengaluru-Hassan new lining opening ceremony last month in Mangaluru as Kudla Express was not introduced the same day. He had told Mr. Prabhu that he would not attend any Railway function till the Kudla Express was introduced. Responding to MLC Ivan D’Souza’s grouse about Mangaluru Central not being made a world-class station, Mr. Gowda said the world-class concept is not followed at present. Instead, Mangaluru has been chosen in the first batch of 400 A1 and A category stations to be upgraded by Railways, he said.

Mr. Prabhu also inaugurated electrification of rail line between Mangaluru and Chervathur, doubling of line between Jokatte and Panambur, and Railway goods siding at Thokur.

Mr. Prabhu also witnessed signing of a loan pact between Konkan Railway and a consortium of lenders comprising State Bank of India and Exim Bank for a loan of ₹1,2000 crore. KRCL will take electrification of its 748 km route network at a cost of ₹1,510 crore. While the Centre will provide ₹310 crore, the balance will be met through the loan.