Kudchi BJP MLA says Congress trying to engineer defection in Mugalkhod TMC

Belagavi

02 January 2022 20:22 IST

BJP leader and MLA P. Rajeev has said that the Congress is trying to engineer defections of its members in the Mugalkhod Town Municipal Council (TMC).

The BJP has won a majority in Mugalkhod. But the Congress, which has only four members, “is trying to engineer defections and buy our members” and some Independents also. “This is not acceptable,” he said at a party meeting in Mugalkhod village in Belagavi district on Sunday.

“I would like to warn the Congress that if anyone tries to mess with our members, we will take strict action against them. I will make sure that not just those Congress members but even their family members will be sent to jail,’’ the former police officer said.

Mr. Rajeev was a Police Inspector before he entered politics. The leader, who hails fromm Davangere district, resigned from his post and stayed back in Kudchi to defeat the incumbent MLA Sham Ghatage in 2017. “I will throw out such people from the constituency like garbage. I will not have proved myself as a MLA if I don’t do that,” he said.