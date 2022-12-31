HamberMenu
Kudal Sangam seer says he is confused about reservation policy

Two day conclave in Belagavi

December 31, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

“We are confused about the State government’s stand on reservation for the Panchamasali community. We do not know whether our demand for 2A category reservation is fulfilled or not,” Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami said in Vijayapura on Saturday.

“Listening to J.C. Madhu Swamy, Law Minister, it seemed that the government wants to include all Lingayats in the 2D category. We are happy that all Lingayat sub-castes are getting reservation, but we are upset that the government has not rewarded the Panchamasalis for our struggle. For over two years, we are on the street, demanding reservation. But the State government has not fulfilled our demands. We plan to take a decision on the future course of our agitation, after studying the issue in detail. We will hold a conclave of the Panchamasali reservation agitation committee in Belagavi in a few days. We will announce our decision after that,” he said.

