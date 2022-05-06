KUD VC accused of not following High Court order  

The court has upheld the dismissal of an assistant professor of English

The court has upheld the dismissal of an assistant professor of English

The former Syndicate member of Karnatak University, Dharwad, K.S. Jayanth has alleged that the Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi was delaying the implementation of the High Court order on upholding the quashing of the appointment of an assistant professor of English.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Friday, Mr. Jayanth, who is also the convener of ‘Save University Forum’, alleged that despite the High Court of Karnataka upholding the Single Judge order on quashing the appointment of assistant professor of English P.G. Sridevi, she was being allowed to continue in service.

He said that the Single Judge order of August 2021 quashed the appointment of Ms. Sridevi observing that she did not possess the requisite qualification for the post. However, Ms. Sridevi had appealed against the order and the Division Bench upheld the Single Judge order on April 11, 2022.

“Now that the Division Bench has also upheld the Single Judge order, the university Syndicate should immediately take steps to relieve the assistant professor concerned from the post and avoid being guilty of contempt of court,” Mr. Jayanth said.

He said that the High Court order was a clear message that there was no scope for making appointments according to one’s whims and fancies. “The Vice-Chancellor and the Syndicate members should immediately ensure that the High Court’s order is complied with,” Mr. Jayanth said

Examine others

Mr. Jayanth also demanded that the Syndicate members should insist on constituting a Syndicate sub-committee to examine the documents of all those appointed to various posts in the university between 2010 and 2014 and urge the Governor to take action against those responsible for illegal appointments.

Seeks time

Meanwhile, Ms. Sridevi has written to the university Registrar (Administration) seeking time to file an appeal against the order. In her letter, she has sought 90 days to go for an appeal.

In her letter, she has said that she had every right to challenge the decision of the High Court in the Supreme Court and that the university should allow her to do so. She has also threatened to stage a protest if she is relieved from her post without giving her time to appeal against the order.