KU presents awards to best NSS units, officers, and volunteers

July 11, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The NSS awards being presented at Shankaraghatta, Kuvempu University campus, near Shivamogga recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kuvempu University recently presented awards for best performing units of the National Service Scheme (NSS), officers, and volunteers at the university campus Shankaraghatta near Shivamogga.

The awardees for the year 2021–22 are: Best NSS Units - Government First Grade College, Ayanur, and Government First Grade College, Holehonnur; Best NSS officers - Thrishul G.S of GFGC Ayanur, and Raju Naik S. of GFGC, Holehonnur; Best NSS Volunteer: Anjali A. of Sahyadri Science College, Shivamogga. 

The awardees for 2022-23 are: Best NSS Units: ATNC College, Shivamogga,  Kamala Nehru College in Shivamogga, and GFGC, Tarikere. Best NSS Officers: Jagadeesh S. of ATNC College, Balakrishna Hegde of Kamala Nehru College, and Harish D.L. of GFGC Tarikere; Best NSS Volunteers: Shobhith N.J. of Sahyadri Science College, Shivamogga, Sinchana M. Of Indira Gandhi First Grade College in Sagar, and Sinchana J., of Department of Wildlife Management at Jnana Sahyadri, Kuvempu University.

Vice-Chancellor B.P. Veerabhadrappa, Registrar Naveen Kumar, NSS coordinator Nagaraj Parisara, and others were present.

