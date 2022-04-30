KU convocation in May

Kuvempu University has decided to hold its 32 nd convocation in May and it has invited applications from students for convocation certificates.

Those students of the regular mode, who cleared their final examination in the regular mode, after March 2021 and those in distance mode, who cleared the final examination after August 2021, can apply for convocation, said a press release issued by the university on Saturday.

The students, who secured rank, would get gold medals and cash prizes at the convocation. Applications could be submitted through www.kuvempu.ac.in

Except for the rank holders, the convocation certificates of other students would be sent to their departments, colleges and distance education study centres, the release added.