KSWC to organise legal awareness programme for Devadasis

The Karnataka State Women’s Commission (KSWC) will conduct a programme to create legal awareness among Devadasis, commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

She told reporters that she visited Saundatti and interacted with some Devadasis. It is very sad to see that even today, the system continues to exist. However, it can be tackled by promoting awareness and attitude changes in society, she said.

“Officials informed my team that the Nirbhaya Cell in Belagavi has recorded 90 cases of sexual harassment in the district in the last year. We need to sensitise police and other department officers and other stakeholders about the laws dealing with such offences and other related issues,” she said.

She then interacted with students of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College some of whom submitted a memorandum to her seeking justice for the family of the Kolkata rape and murder victim.

Dr. Chaudhary discussed various challenges faced by woman students and teachers while performing their duties. She asked them to approach the authorities concerned if they faced any problem, including sexual harassment or violence, in their workplace or college.

She said that there is no shame in reporting such matters and encouraged women to take on such problems head-on. She also urged women to express a sense of solidarity with women victims.

“Whenever you feel that the local authorities are not responding to your problems, you can bring them to the notice of the women’s commission,” she said.

Sub-Inspector of Police Triveni urged students to be careful while using social media tools.

Health Department officials, teaching and non-teaching staff of the medical college and students were present.

During a visit to the District Hospital, the commission chairperson instructed officials to ensure provision of clean drinking water, sanitation and proper lighting across the premises.

She sought well-equipped rest room for doctors on duty. She demanded that CCTV cameras should be installed compulsorily at all places for the safety of women and children.

BIMS Director Ashoka Shetty, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Mahesh Koni and others were present.

Later, Dr. Choudhary visited the Dombara Colony under Benakanahalli Gram Panchayat. She expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of civic amenities in the colony. She asked them to provide drinking water and open a Kannada medium primary school there.

She asked Health Department officials to organise regular health check-ups. She instructed Joint Director of Social Welfare Department Raman Gowda Kannolli to ensure that all social welfare programmes reached the deserving beneficiaries.