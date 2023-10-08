 KSTDC to operate three evening trips of double decker Ambaari during Dasara

October 08, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MYSURU:

Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) will be operating three trips of its double decker bus – Ambaari – every evening during Dasara festival.

According to Joint Director of Tourism Department, Mysuru, M K Savitha, the double decker Ambaari will start offering three trips every evening – 6.30 p.m., 8.00 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. – starting October 15.

The authorities have tentatively planned to operate the Ambaari services till October 24, the Vijayadashami day, which marks the conclusion of Dasara festivities. “But, if illumination continues beyond October 24, we will also continue the services of Ambaari”, said Ms. Savitha.

The Ambaari services were a huge draw during the previous Dasara festivals with a large number of people availing of its services to enjoy the illumination of the city from atop the double decker bus.

The hour-long Ambaari trip will start from Hotel Mayura Hoysala on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road, where KSTDC office is located. The double decker will pass through Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Crawford Hall, Oriental Central Library, Ramaswamy Circle, Sanskrit Pathashala, Mysuru Palace South Gate, Jayamarthanda Gate, Hardinge Circle, K.R. Circle, Ayurvedic Medical College, and City Railway Station before returning to Hotel Mayura Hoysala.

Ticket price

The fares for an Ambaari ride have been changed this year in view of the demand for space on the upper deck.

“There used to be a lot of competition for space on the upper deck. So, we decided to increase the price for upper deck”, said Ms. Savitha.

While the ticket price for the lower deck has been retained at the same ₹250 per head, the upper deck fare has been hiked to ₹500 per head.

According to the rules stipulated by the KSTDC for Ambaari rides, full tickets are required for children above the age of 5 years of age, tickets will not be cancelled or postponed, rides will not be suspended due to rains and timings and route may vary due to traffic conditions.

Persons interested in the Ambaari rides can also book tickets online at www.kstdc.co More details can be obtained by phone: 0821-2423652.

Persons booking tickets should reach the starting point 30 minutes before scheduled departure, the KSTDC said while also making it clear that no parking facility is available at the hotel.

Ambaari buses

KSTDC, which has six Ambaari buses, already operates one bus as part of its day-long tour of the city from the South Gate of Mysuru Palace.

For Dasara festival, the remaining five buses will be operationalised for the City tours.