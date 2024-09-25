KSTDC to operate nine special Dasara tours from Mysuru

Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), which regularly operates tours across the State and also to the neighbouring States, has announced special tour packages on the occasion of Mysuru Dasara festivities.

With a duration ranging from one day to five days, the tour packages have been specially tailored to cater to the tourists who wish to explore the destinations in and around Mysuru and also to the prominent tourist spots in the State.

KSTDC has been regularly operating Dasara tour packages for the convenience of tourists who throng Mysuru to explore the festivities. This year, it is organising nine tours with the cost ranging from ₹510 per person to ₹7,990 per person. Details on the tour packages can be had by calling 0821-243652 and visiting www.kstdc.co for booking online.

All the packages start from Mysuru and end in Mysuru.

The five-day tour package of Jog Falls, Gokarna, and Goa (twin sharing) has been introduced and it costs ₹7,990 per person.

For those interested in exploring the wildlife, the hill stations and temples, the KSTDC has come up with a package covering temple town Nanjangud, Bandipur and Mudumalai tiger reserves, Ooty and Doddabetta (twin sharing) and this two-day package costs ₹3,359 per person.

The one-day package covering Shravanabelagola, Belur and Halebid costs ₹1,089 per person and the Somnathpur-Shivanasamudra (Gaganachukki and Bharachukki)-Talakadu-Mudukuthore package cost ₹755 per person.

Other one-day tour packages include – Nanjangud-Himavad Gopalaswamy Betta-B.R. Hills costs ₹728 per person; KRS Backwaters, Venugopalaswamy Temple, Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple, Yoga Narasimhaswamy Temple, and Adichunchanagiri costs ₹660 per person, Dubare-Abbey Falls-Raja Seat-Nisarghadama-Golden temple and Bylakuppe costs ₹979 per person, according to information shared by the KSTDC here on Wednesday.

The one-day package covers the city and also the surrounding destinations including Jaganmohan Palace Art Gallery, Mysuru zoo, Chamundi Hills, Mysuru palace, St. Philomena’s Church, Srirangapatna Gumbaz, Tipu Sultan’s summer palace, Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, and Brindavan Gardens cost ₹510 per person.