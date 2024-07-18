KSTDC launches new volvo buses

Three new volvo buses were launched by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) to Tirumala, Pondicherry and Shiradi on Thursday by Srinivas M., chairman, KSTDC.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the addition of these three new buses, KSTDC’s bus fleet now stands at 75.

“This significant addition underscores KSTDC’s proactive approach in bolstering infrastructure to better serve tourists visiting Karnataka and other states. By expanding its fleet, KSTDC aims to ensure a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for all visitors,” stated a press release from KSTDC.

It further said, “The introduction of these new buses not only enhances KSTDC’s operational capacity but also reflects its dedication to maintaining high standards of service and comfort for travellers. It is a testament to its vision of promoting sustainable tourism practices while meeting the evolving needs of tourists.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.