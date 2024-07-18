ADVERTISEMENT

KSTDC launches new volvo buses

Published - July 18, 2024 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Three new volvo buses were launched by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) to Tirumala, Pondicherry and Shiradi on Thursday by Srinivas M., chairman, KSTDC.

With the addition of these three new buses, KSTDC’s bus fleet now stands at 75.

“This significant addition underscores KSTDC’s proactive approach in bolstering infrastructure to better serve tourists visiting Karnataka and other states. By expanding its fleet, KSTDC aims to ensure a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for all visitors,” stated a press release from KSTDC.

It further said, “The introduction of these new buses not only enhances KSTDC’s operational capacity but also reflects its dedication to maintaining high standards of service and comfort for travellers. It is a testament to its vision of promoting sustainable tourism practices while meeting the evolving needs of tourists.”

