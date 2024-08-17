ADVERTISEMENT

KSTDC inaugurates second hotel in Ooty

Published - August 17, 2024 12:52 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has set up a new hotel ‘Hotel Mayura Royal Heritage’ in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. This is KSTDC’s second hotel here.

The hotel is situated a kilometre away from Mayura Sudarshan and was once the house of Diwans in the court of Mysuru Maharajas. According to KSTDC officials, this second hotel was established to cater to the growing demand in Ooty.

The hotel sprawls over 17 acres and has 21 rooms in various categories like Wood House, Dome House and Heritage Rooms. It will also have a multi-cuisine restaurant, boardroom, and a children’s play area, among other amenities.

The bookings for the new hotel will begin from September 1 and interested customers can get it done through KSTDC website, booking counter in Yeshwantpur, or through official travel agents of KSTDC.

