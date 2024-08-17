GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSTDC inaugurates second hotel in Ooty

Published - August 17, 2024 12:52 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has set up a new hotel ‘Hotel Mayura Royal Heritage’ in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. This is KSTDC’s second hotel here.

The hotel is situated a kilometre away from Mayura Sudarshan and was once the house of Diwans in the court of Mysuru Maharajas. According to KSTDC officials, this second hotel was established to cater to the growing demand in Ooty.

The hotel sprawls over 17 acres and has 21 rooms in various categories like Wood House, Dome House and Heritage Rooms. It will also have a multi-cuisine restaurant, boardroom, and a children’s play area, among other amenities.

The bookings for the new hotel will begin from September 1 and interested customers can get it done through KSTDC website, booking counter in Yeshwantpur, or through official travel agents of KSTDC.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.