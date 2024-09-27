KSTDC deploys new AC buses for Mysuru circuit tours for Dasara

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) on Friday launched two Air Conditioned (AC) deluxe buses which will be used for the Mysuru Circuit tours during Dasara Mahotsava 2024-25, on account of World Tourism Day.

At a meeting on August 12, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had directed the Tourism Department to organise the Mysuru Circuit tours this year for Dasara Mahotsava. Hence, the two deluxe AC buses were purchased by KSTDC.

Those who would like to book these tours can do so at KSTDC’s Yeshwantpur office, Mysuru’s transport division office, Kempegowda booking counter, RedBus portal, KSRTC Avatar or through any authorised KSTDC booking agent.

