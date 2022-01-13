KSSOCA decides to fill vacancies

KSSOCA Chairperson Vijugowda S. Patil addressing a media conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

KALABURAGI

13 January 2022 00:38 IST

Karnataka State Seed and Organic Certification Agency (KSSOCA) has decided to fill all posts lying vacant for the last 10 years, according to agency chairperson Vijugowda S. Patil.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, he said that vacant posts are being managed by temporary staff.

“I will discuss the matter with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and convince him of the need to fill vacant posts. I hope that he will agree with my suggestion,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Expressing content over the progress that his agency has made despite the public health crisis caused by COVID-19, Mr. Patil said that the agency has built institutes at Bagalkot, Gadag, Vijayapura, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

“We are planning to build new institutes in Belagavi, Davangere, Mysuru, Ballari and Almel in Vijayapura district in the days to come. We are also planning to establish a genetic purity testing centre in Almel at a cost of ₹1.5 crore. The centre will come up on a plot of five cares,” he said.

To a question, he said that the agency will take stringent action against companies that supplied spurious seeds. It has already directed the officers concerned to keep consistent vigil and conduct regular raids to stop supply of spurious seeds.