KSRTC’s Dasara special buses to continue operations till Oct. 21

As there is no let up in Dasara rush in view of holidays and the footfall to Mysuru remaining steady with tourists thronging major destinations, the Mysuru division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has extended its special Dasara operations till October 21 to cater to the travelling public and clear the rush.

The division has decided to run all 450 additional buses till Monday, with the passenger load continuing to remain steady, with Mysuru continuing to attract visitors in view of holidays. The vacation mode is still on and the KSRTC wants to cater to the ‘extended’ Mysuru Dasara traffic.

As many as 70 extra buses were operated on the intra-city routes and 400 buses on the inter-city routes, with the revenue from the operations on the Bengaluru stretch remaining highest since the start of the festivities.

Mysuru Divisional Controller Veeresh H.T. told The Hindu that the Dasara special operations from Mysuru to various destinations in the State were successful, fetching a good revenue for the corporation. Almost all the buses ran full, ferrying the visitors to the city that hosted the Dasara celebrations. The rush was especially more this year in view of the grand celebrations and therefore the footfalls were sizable.

Mr. Veeresh said the division had drawn additional buses from Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu for augmenting the Dasara special operations. Nearly 1,000 additional staff – drivers and conductors – had been sourced from the districts to meet the demand for special services.

The official said the number of passengers travelled and the revenue generated during Dasara will be known once the special services conclude. The data, including the ‘Shakti’ services, will be compiled and shared.

The continuation of Dasara illumination till October 23 is another reason for the continuing rush, with the footfall to Mysuru rising even after the culmination of Dasara festivities here and visitors thronging the city to glimpse the grand illumination of the city of palaces.

Also, in view of the extension of the illumination, the city police have also extended the parking ban and one-way rules around the Mysuru palace till October 23. Even the traffic restrictions and changes in KSRTC bus routes will continue in the wake of the extension of the illumination.

The KSRTC will operate the buses on the intra-city routes from the temporary bus stand instead of the city bus stand from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. till October 21.

All major tourist destinations were attracting a large number of tourists and Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popularly known as the Mysuru zoo, attracted more than 1.79 lakh visitors during the 10 days of Dasara this year. As many as 1,79,714 people visited the zoo between October 3 when Dasara was inaugurated. On the day of Vijayadashami, the zoo attracted 36,467 visitors which is the highest for the 10 days. This was more than the last year’s number recorded on the Dasara finale day.