KSRTC workers stage protest

Workers staging a demonstration in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

The staff of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) staged a protest in the city on Tuesday seeking fulfilment of demands.

Addressing the meet, M. Mahadev, general secretary, KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Union, Shivamogga Division, demanded a merger of KSRTC, North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, North Western Karnataka Road Transportation Corporation and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation. The merger would result in an upgrade of the efficiency and quality of services; cut down the administrative expenses and thereby enhance the profit margins of the State-owned transport corporations.

Exemption for KSRTC buses from the toll fee collected on highways; complete reimbursement of their medical expenses and of their dependants; withdrawal of penalising conductors for cases related to travelling without tickets and prevention of alleged harassment from higher ups were other demands.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2019 8:36:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ksrtc-workers-stage-protest/article27281841.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

