KSRTC wins multiple national awards for excellence in branding and employee welfare

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been honoured with multiple awards at the national level, according to a release on Friday. The corporation won eight ViDEA awards, five mCUBE awards, and two SKOCH Order of Merit awards, along with one SKOCH award.

The KSRTC received ViDEA awards in categories such as best video content in product placement for Pallakki branding, best low-budget marketing campaign (offline) for Ashwamedha branding, and best video content in a traditional media campaign for the Shakti scheme. The corporation also secured awards for multimedia campaigns, digital campaigns, and Instagram campaigns, highlighting its innovative marketing strategies.

In addition to the ViDEA accolades, the KSRTC was recognised with five mCUBE awards, including the best PR campaign for branding and best low-budget marketing campaign (offline). These awards were presented in Gurugram, the release stated.

The corporation also earned two SKOCH Order of Merit awards for its ‘Sarige Sanjeevini’ initiative, which focuses on heart-related screening and treatment for its employees, and for its road safety initiatives. The SKOCH Award ceremony is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 21, the KSRTC stated.