KSRTC website crashes, draws the ire of passengers

June 17, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The website and mobile application of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) malfunctioned during the past two days making booking tickets difficult, several people complained. While netizens attributed it to the Shakti scheme, the KSRTC said its servers had crashed due to a technical issue and it has since been rectified.

Nikhil Sharma, a passenger in Bengaluru said, “After I reserved the seats using the KSRTC app while making the payment, I got a message that the transaction had failed. I tried multiple payment modes, but the result was the same.”

Another passenger, Pavithra Suresh, said, “At least 10 times I tried to log in but the website was not responding. Later, I had to book tickets on a private bus.”

Rebutting the claims made by netizens on social media that the crash was due to the Shakti scheme, a KSRTC official said, “The crashing of the website was not due to the Shakthi scheme. There are very few non-premium services available for pre-booking on the website. We have rectified the issue now.”

Women travelling on pilgrimage on the rise

After the Shakti scheme was launched, the number of women travelling to pilgrimage sites has reportedly increased. According to KSRTC, the prominent destination are Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Dharmasthala, Kukke Shri Subrahmanya Swami Temple, Hornadu, Sringeri, Gokarna, and Udupi. “We have noticed an uptick in occupancy of buses over the past four days,”said an official.

