KSRTC too in a critical condition

State Road Transport Corporations (SRTCs) including KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC that have been running just about 25% of their total services too are in a critical condition.
As against ₹36-37 average cost of operation per km (CPKM), the corporations have been getting ₹12-15 earning per km (EPKM) with social distancing in place and very few people travelling via public transport. “The government has paid the salaries for April and May while the situation is no different this month. While the corporations were under loss in normal situation itself, the present situation is extremely bleak,” a senior officer said.
KSRTC’s Mangaluru Division is operating 10 buses between Mangaluru and Udupi, as private operators who dominated the sector did not start services from May second week. They just do 20 round trips in a day while there would be just two-three passengers between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., said an officer.
