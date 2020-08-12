KSRTC to venture into courier business

The cash-strapped Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to venture into the courier and parcel business in an attempt to boost falling revenues. The corporation will tie up with a private firm that will provide logistics, software and other support to run the business. Officials are hoping that this will generate an income of ₹100 crore per year.
A KSRTC official said that the corporation, along with its sister organisations – NWKRTC and NEKRTC – have a huge network. “The new service will be provided in Karnataka and neighbouring States where buses are operated by the corporation,” said the official.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, all four State-run road transport corporations have incurred huge revenue losses, and are currently relying on the State government to pay their staff. The financial distress has forced the corporations to explore other revenue generating avenues, the official added.
Brand name contest
KSRTC has asked the public to come out with a ‘brand name’ for the new service. The winner will get a free bus ticket to travel to the destination of his or her choice. Suggestions can be given on Twitter or Facebook by visiting the official handle of the corporation or via email to pro@ksrtc.org. Entries are allowed till 5 p.m. of August 15.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath