KSRTC to venture into courier business

Seeks names for new initiative from the public

The cash-strapped Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to venture into the courier and parcel business in an attempt to boost falling revenues. The corporation will tie up with a private firm that will provide logistics, software and other support to run the business. Officials are hoping that this will generate an income of ₹100 crore per year.

A KSRTC official said that the corporation, along with its sister organisations – NWKRTC and NEKRTC – have a huge network. “The new service will be provided in Karnataka and neighbouring States where buses are operated by the corporation,” said the official.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, all four State-run road transport corporations have incurred huge revenue losses, and are currently relying on the State government to pay their staff. The financial distress has forced the corporations to explore other revenue generating avenues, the official added.

Brand name contest

KSRTC has asked the public to come out with a ‘brand name’ for the new service. The winner will get a free bus ticket to travel to the destination of his or her choice. Suggestions can be given on Twitter or Facebook by visiting the official handle of the corporation or via email to pro@ksrtc.org. Entries are allowed till 5 p.m. of August 15.