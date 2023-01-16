KSRTC to start ‘Business Intelligence Dashboard’ to bring transparency and efficiency

January 16, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

To bring transparency and efficiency among employees, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will start a ‘Business Intelligence Dashboard’ which will give information on bus schedules, regularity, traffic revenue, off road vehicles and breakdown details on a daily basis, which can be viewed by passengers also.

According to KSRTC officials, a business intelligence dashboard is a data visualization and analysis tool developed by Karnataka government’s Centre for Smart Governance (CSG) which displays on screen the status of the corporation’s key performance indicators and other important metrics and data points for the KSRTC and its depots.

“People can check depot and division wise bus details and this system will help the KSRTC employees to have transparency and efficiency. The dashboard software will have a customisable interface where even the details of the depot wise accident details and also passengers use will be updated on the dashboard,” a senior KSRTC official said.

On a pilot basis, the business intelligence dashboard is being used by the corporation internally. The KSRTC also wants to publish the dashboard to the general public so that they can also know the status of the corporation.

“Each depot manager of the KSRTC has to update all the status of their respective depots and enter into the data system, which will be available to all the officials. This will help the KSRTC to keep track of all the buses and the employees,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC is planning to expand its parcel and cargo business and has started to map various clusters where the corporation can earn revenue. Officials said that the corporation has started to map clusters like agricultural products, textile, and automobile industry. In 2021, the cash-strapped KSRTC started Namma Cargo courier and parcel business in an attempt to boost falling revenues.