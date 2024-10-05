KSRTC to run special buses for festival season

Ahead of Mysuru Dasara, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has made arrangements for a possible surge in the number of travellers. Over 2,000 additional buses will be operated on both intra- and inter-State routes.

From October 9 to 12, the special buses will ply from major termini like Kempegowda bus station and the ones at Mysuru Road and Shanthinagar. Special return services to Bengaluru will be available from October 13 to 14.

Destinations include major pilgrimage and tourist spots such as Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Sringeri, Horanadu, and cities like Shivamogga, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, and others. KSRTC will also extend its services to cities in neighbouring states, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Ooty, Kodaikanal, and Panjim.

660 special buses

From October 3 to 15, KSRTC will operate 260 buses exclusively between Bengaluru and Mysuru. As many as 400 buses will connect Mysuru with nearby tourist and pilgrimage destinations such as Chamundi Hills, KRS Dam/Brindavan Gardens, Srirangapatna, and Nanjangud, among others.

Special package tours

KSRTC is introducing special one-day package tours that will cover popular tourist and pilgrimage spots near Mysuru.

‘Giridarshini’ package will cover Bandipur, Gopalaswamy Hills, B.R. Hills, Nanjangud, and Chamundi Hills. The fare is ₹400 for adults and ₹ 250 for children.

‘Jaladarshini’ package includes stops at the Golden Temple (Bylakuppe), Dubare Forest, Nisargadhama, Raja’s Seat, Harangi Reservoir, and KRS. The fare is ₹450 for adults and ₹300 for children.

‘Devadarshini’ package will cover Nanjangud, Mudukuthore, Talkad, Somanathapura, and Srirangapatna. The fare is ₹ 300 for adults and ₹200 for children. These tours will run daily from Mysuru from October 3 to 15.