KSRTC to run Bengaluru-Sabarimala buses

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced a new Volvo bus service between Bengaluru and Nilakkal, the base point for the Sabarimala pilgrimage in Kerala. This initiative aims to provide a more convenient travel option for devotees heading to Sabarimala.

According to an official release, the service will commence on November 29, 2024. The Volvo bus will depart from Shanthinagar Bus Station, Bengaluru, at 1:50 p.m. and will reach Nilakkal by 6:45 a.m. the following day. The return journey from Nilakkal will leave at 6 p.m. and arrive in Bengaluru by 10 a.m. the next day.

The ticket price for the one-way journey is set at ₹1,750 per passenger.