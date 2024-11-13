 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC to run Bengaluru-Sabarimala buses

Published - November 13, 2024 07:36 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
This service will commence on November 29.

This service will commence on November 29.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced a new Volvo bus service between Bengaluru and Nilakkal, the base point for the Sabarimala pilgrimage in Kerala. This initiative aims to provide a more convenient travel option for devotees heading to Sabarimala. 

According to an official release, the service will commence on November 29, 2024. The Volvo bus will depart from Shanthinagar Bus Station, Bengaluru, at 1:50 p.m. and will reach Nilakkal by 6:45 a.m. the following day. The return journey from Nilakkal will leave at 6 p.m. and arrive in Bengaluru by 10 a.m. the next day. 

The ticket price for the one-way journey is set at ₹1,750 per passenger.

Published - November 13, 2024 07:36 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.