KSRTC to roll out 300 electric buses for efficient, eco-friendly intercity travel

In a major move aimed at sustainable public transportation, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced plans to introduce 300 electric buses across the State. This initiative, part of a leasing arrangement, aims to enhance the efficiency and eco-friendliness of the intercity transport system, according to KSRTC officials.

The KSRTC has issued a tender for these buses, which will operate under a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model over a 12-year period. Out of the 300 electric buses, 205 will be 12-metre non-air-conditioned intercity models with 2x3 seating arrangements. Additionally, 75 deluxe intercity buses, equipped with air conditioning and 2x2 reclining seats, will be introduced. The remaining 20 will be non-AC city buses featuring a 2x2 seating configuration, officials said.

A senior official from KSRTC said that these buses would be used to serve intercity routes from Bengaluru and other cities such as Mangaluru and Mysuru.

Buses inducted under lease model

In January 2023, the KSRTC launched a fleet of intercity AC electric buses branded as ‘EV Power Plus.’ These 50 e-buses, inducted under the GCC model, are currently serving routes from Bengaluru to various destinations, including Mysuru, Madikeri, Virajpet, Shivamogga, Davanagere, and Chikkamagaluru. Under the FAME-2 initiative, KSRTC collaborates with a private operator who manages the bus operations for a decade. KSRTC compensates the private operator at a rate of ₹55 per kilometer for operational costs.

“Similar to EV Power plus, these 300 electric buses will also be inducted under the lease model involving KSRTC providing conductors while a private firm will handle the hiring of drivers, bus operations, maintenance, and establishment of charging infrastructure. The payment to the firm will be based on a per-kilometre rate,” an official explained.

The operational requirements set forth by KSRTC stipulate that each bus should cover 250 kilometres daily and achieve at least 180 kilometres on a single charge. “This strategic move by us is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions and promote greener travel options in Karnataka by integrating electric buses into the fleet,” the official added.

Recently, the KSRTC had issued a tender to add new Airavat Club Class and Airavat sleeper buses to its fleet, aiming to enhance the comfort of long-distance travellers. This move comes after nearly five years without new additions to the Airavat lineup. The tender seeks to induct 40 new buses, replacing the ageing Airavat models currently in service.

