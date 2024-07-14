GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC to roll out 300 electric buses for efficient, eco-friendly intercity travel

The KSRTC has issued a tender for these buses, which will operate under a Gross Cost Contract(GCC) model over a 12-year period.

Published - July 14, 2024 03:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) new intercity AC electric bus EV POWER PLUS, during inauguration at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on March 20, 2023.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) new intercity AC electric bus EV POWER PLUS, during inauguration at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on March 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

In a major move aimed at sustainable public transportation, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced plans to introduce 300 electric buses across the State. This initiative, part of a leasing arrangement, aims to enhance the efficiency and eco-friendliness of the intercity transport system, according to KSRTC officials.

The KSRTC has issued a tender for these buses, which will operate under a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model over a 12-year period. Out of the 300 electric buses, 205 will be 12-metre non-air-conditioned intercity models with 2x3 seating arrangements. Additionally, 75 deluxe intercity buses, equipped with air conditioning and 2x2 reclining seats, will be introduced. The remaining 20 will be non-AC city buses featuring a 2x2 seating configuration, officials said.

A senior official from KSRTC said that these buses would be used to serve intercity routes from Bengaluru and other cities such as Mangaluru and Mysuru.

Buses inducted under lease model

In January 2023, the KSRTC launched a fleet of intercity AC electric buses branded as ‘EV Power Plus.’ These 50 e-buses, inducted under the GCC model, are currently serving routes from Bengaluru to various destinations, including Mysuru, Madikeri, Virajpet, Shivamogga, Davanagere, and Chikkamagaluru. Under the FAME-2 initiative, KSRTC collaborates with a private operator who manages the bus operations for a decade. KSRTC compensates the private operator at a rate of ₹55 per kilometer for operational costs.

“Similar to EV Power plus, these 300 electric buses will also be inducted under the lease model involving KSRTC providing conductors while a private firm will handle the hiring of drivers, bus operations, maintenance, and establishment of charging infrastructure. The payment to the firm will be based on a per-kilometre rate,” an official explained.

The operational requirements set forth by KSRTC stipulate that each bus should cover 250 kilometres daily and achieve at least 180 kilometres on a single charge. “This strategic move by us is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions and promote greener travel options in Karnataka by integrating electric buses into the fleet,” the official added.

Recently, the KSRTC had issued a tender to add new Airavat Club Class and Airavat sleeper buses to its fleet, aiming to enhance the comfort of long-distance travellers. This move comes after nearly five years without new additions to the Airavat lineup. The tender seeks to induct 40 new buses, replacing the ageing Airavat models currently in service.

Related Topics

Karnataka / public transport / road transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.