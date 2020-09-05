KSRTC to resume services to Goa from September 7

Bengaluru

05 September 2020 23:35 IST

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which had stopped inter-State bus operations owing to pandemic-induced lockdown, is all set to resume operations to Goa from Monday.

Services to Goa will resume from many parts of the State, including Bengaluru and Mysuru. Commuters can book tickets at www.ksrtc.in. The KSRTC has also written to other neighbouring States to allow operations and is awaiting their response.

To facilitate transportation of students appearing for supplementary exams of II PUC, slated to begin from Monday, the KSRTC has decided to allow students to travel for free in its buses. They will have to produce admission tickets to avail of this service.

