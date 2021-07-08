KSRTC to resume Kerala operations from Monday

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will commence inter-State bus operations to Kerala from Mangaluru, Puttur, Bengaluru, Mysuru, and other places from July 12.

As per the Karnataka government’s order, those travelling from Kerala to Karnataka should mandatorily possess a COVID-19 negative certificate not older than 72 hours or a vaccination certificate of having received at least one dose of the vaccine. Students and other regular travellers for business or other reasons to Karnataka should undergo the RT-PCR test once in a fortnight and possess COVID-19 negative certificates.

The corporation said it was mandatory for all passengers to wear face covers and follow other COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. Advance tickets could be booked online at ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in or on www.ksrtc.in or through advance reservation counters of KSRTC/its franchisees.

Renamed

The North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation has been renamed Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation with immediate effect, a note from the office of Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who also holds Transport portfolio, said.