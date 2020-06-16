KSRTC to resume inter-State services from June 17

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to resume inter-State services between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday after over two months.
The services will resume in a phased manner. In the the first phase, buses will be operated between Bengaluru and destinations such as Tirupati, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, and Nellore. For the time being, only non-AC services will be operated on these routes. The KSRTC will also operate buses from Ballari to Mantralaya, Kurnool and other places, as well as from Raichur to Mantralaya and Shahpur to Mantralaya and Kurnool.
A KSRTC official said that 160 buses would be operated from Karnataka and the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate the same number of buses to different destinations in Karnataka, including Bengaluru.
“Both the State governments have agreed to run inter-State buses. As per the previous agreements, both the corporations can operate 550 buses each. However, we will operate buses depending on the response from the public. In the first phase, 160 buses will be operated and the number of services will be increased in the next five phases,” the official said and added that passengers would be screened at the boarding and alighting points.
